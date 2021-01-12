Swallows coach Truter explains secret to Birds’ soaring success

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter has said that the desire by most of his players to prove the doubting Thomases wrong has led to their highly impressive start to the DStv Premiership campaign.

After 10 games‚ the Birds have soared high to second spot on the log standings where they are two points adrift of early pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have pocketed 24 points so far.

During this eye-catching spell‚ Swallows have won six and drawn four and together with Sundowns and Golden Arrows are among three teams yet to lose a match so far this season after Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.

“I remember signing a few of these players at the beginning of the season and I remember the headlines that were there from the media‚” Truter said. “They said Swallows is a retirement home and all these things.

“It’s players who fit into the structure and we have also built a culture at the club and we are one for all and all for one. That’s what we live by and that’s why I was not happy with what happened in the first half [against Pirates] because we were disjointed and didn’t work together.”