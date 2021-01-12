'Tell him to wear a mask and keep to curfew' - Mzansi freaks out over hippo spotted near Fourways
Social media was in meltdown mode this week after reports that a hippo was spotted near Fourways in Gauteng.
In a statement. the Gauteng agriculture and rural development department cautioned the public to be on the lookout and steer clear of the mammal, which was initially spotted in the area on December 29.
“The department has alerted the SAPS, together with the local conservation practitioners in the area and a private security company who assist on wildlife issues. [The department] is collaborating with these stakeholders to monitor the movements of the hippo,” it said.
“To date, the hippo has not caused any damage nor posed a threat to any human or animal lives.”
The department said the hippo may have come from the nearby Hartbeespoort Dam area and may return there in the coming days.
“The hippo should not be fed, so that it is discouraged from staying in the area. Therefore the animal should not be provoked or tampered with. Like any other wild animal, the hippo is moving between the Jukskei River (Chartwell, Fourways), Crocodile River and Hartbeespoort Dam (the place of origin and its habitat) on a regular basis.”
The news had social media in a frenzy, with many flooding the TL with memes and jokes about encountering the hippo.
Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:
How does a hippo just decide to move from haarties to Fourways so casually 😭 https://t.co/glzSeZgoHP— BOAZ JIMENEZ (@Black_LAURENT) January 12, 2021
God has released the wild to enforce lockdown regulations. Chief Hippo is stationed in Fourways, compliance observed. 😀— CurlSA (@sa_curl) January 12, 2021