'Tell him to wear a mask and keep to curfew' - Mzansi freaks out over hippo spotted near Fourways

Social media was in meltdown mode this week after reports that a hippo was spotted near Fourways in Gauteng.

In a statement. the Gauteng agriculture and rural development department cautioned the public to be on the lookout and steer clear of the mammal, which was initially spotted in the area on December 29.

“The department has alerted the SAPS, together with the local conservation practitioners in the area and a private security company who assist on wildlife issues. [The department] is collaborating with these stakeholders to monitor the movements of the hippo,” it said.

“To date, the hippo has not caused any damage nor posed a threat to any human or animal lives.”

The department said the hippo may have come from the nearby Hartbeespoort Dam area and may return there in the coming days.