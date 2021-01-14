Popular Muslim cemetery in Cape Town full as Covid-19 deaths mount

The most popular municipal Muslim cemetery in Cape Town has run out of space due to Covid-19.

The City of Cape Town said it had allocated extra space for 837 Muslim burials at Maitland cemetery after Klip Road cemetery in Grassy Park filled up.

In a statement, the council said it was working with the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) to increase burial capacity at the remaining 10 municipal cemeteries with a Muslim allotment. Cape Town also has private Muslim cemeteries.

“Currently, city cemeteries accommodate approximately 150 Muslim burials per month,” said the statement.

“Covid-19 has increased the number of janazahs [funerals] per month, which has caused space to fill quickly and has led to the city opening up more space for our Maitland cemetery.