South Africa

SA records 615 Covid-19 deaths, just less than 15,000 new cases in 24 hours

15 January 2021 - 20:09 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 14,880 new Covid-19 related cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday night. In the same period, 615 new Covid-19 related deaths were recorded.
SA recorded 14,880 new Covid-19 related cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday night. In the same period, 615 new Covid-19 related deaths were recorded.
Image: SOWETAN

SA recorded 14,880 new Covid-19 related cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday night.

In the same period, 615 more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded.

The new infections mean that there have now been 1,311,686 total cases across SA since the outbreak of the virus. The new infections came from 65,209 tests, at a positivity rate of 22.8%.

There have also been 36,467 cumulative deaths recorded to date. Of the new deaths, 189 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 161 in the Western Cape, 100 in the Eastern Cape, 99 in Gauteng, 41 in the Free State, 16 in Mpumalanga and nine in the Northern Cape.

To date, 1,062,690 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 80.9%.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Highest daily Covid-19 death toll in SA as 806 people die in 24 hours

SA recorded 806 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, its highest ever single-day deaths so far.
News
1 day ago

With 712 new deaths, SA has recorded 2,273 Covid-19 fatalities in 3 days

South Africa has recorded its three most deadly Covid-19 days on consecutive days this week, as the number of confirmed fatalities climbed on ...
News
21 hours ago

'The money will be there' — Ramaphosa promises Treasury will have the cash for Covid-19 vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday allayed the fears of many South Africans, saying the Treasury would have the money to fund the much-anticipated ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus Command Council recommends that school reopening be postponed by ... News
  2. Forget Twitter, Trump's son just asked Elon Musk to develop an app his dad can ... World
  3. 'You can keep him!' - Mzansi reacts to angry 'South African' who stormed US ... South Africa
  4. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  5. Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools South Africa

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X