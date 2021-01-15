SA records 615 Covid-19 deaths, just less than 15,000 new cases in 24 hours

The new infections mean that there have now been 1,311,686 total cases across SA since the outbreak of the virus. The new infections came from 65,209 tests, at a positivity rate of 22.8%.

There have also been 36,467 cumulative deaths recorded to date. Of the new deaths, 189 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 161 in the Western Cape, 100 in the Eastern Cape, 99 in Gauteng, 41 in the Free State, 16 in Mpumalanga and nine in the Northern Cape.

To date, 1,062,690 recoveries have been recorded, at a recovery rate of 80.9%.

