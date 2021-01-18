Load-shedding 'cripples' water operations in parts of Durban, leaving residents without a drop

The eThekwini municipality has blamed load-shedding for several areas in Durban going without water at the weekend.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said Eskom’s load-shedding process had “crippled” water operations in some areas including Ntuzuma, Umlazi, Folweni and Shongweni.

“Due to load-shedding, Umgeni Water, an entity that supplies the city with water, is battling to pump it to many eThekwini reservoirs.

“As a result, many households are bearing the brunt of this situation beyond the city's control.

“eThekwini sincerely apologises for this inconvenience. It has since mobilised its water tankers to all areas affected as a temporary measure.”

Mayisela urged residents to maintain social distancing while queuing for water.

This comes as the water supply to parts of Chatsworth, south of the city, was restored last Thursday, one week after taps had run dry because of a pump that had malfunctioned.