South Africa

Load-shedding 'cripples' water operations in parts of Durban, leaving residents without a drop

18 January 2021 - 09:51 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
The eThekwini municipality says load-shedding is to blame for residents in some parts of Durban going without water Stock photo.
The eThekwini municipality says load-shedding is to blame for residents in some parts of Durban going without water Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

The eThekwini municipality has blamed load-shedding for several areas in Durban going without water at the weekend.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said Eskom’s load-shedding process had “crippled” water operations in some areas including Ntuzuma, Umlazi, Folweni and Shongweni.

“Due to load-shedding, Umgeni Water, an entity that supplies the city with water, is battling to pump it to many eThekwini reservoirs.

“As a result, many households are bearing the brunt of this situation beyond the city's control.

“eThekwini sincerely apologises for this inconvenience. It has since mobilised its water tankers to all areas affected as a temporary measure.”

Mayisela urged residents to maintain social distancing while queuing for water.

This comes as the water supply to parts of Chatsworth, south of the city, was restored last Thursday, one week after taps had run dry because of a pump that had malfunctioned.

Infrastructure takes a hit in load-shedding, power cuts again on Monday

Falling water pressure and vandalism have been reported during load-shedding, as Eskom on Sunday advised that stage 2 power cuts would continue on ...
News
17 hours ago

Water supply restored to Durban Covid-19 hotspot

A pump that malfunctioned, cutting off the water supply to Chatsworth, south of Durban, was repaired on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. New mom whose baby fell as she gave birth speaks out about humiliation at ... South Africa
  2. Diary of a fallen idol News
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  5. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X