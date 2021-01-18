Sunday Times statement on the release of the Independent Panel Report on Media Ethics and Credibility

The Sunday Times welcomes the conclusion of the Independent Panel’s inquiry and the publication of the report. We hope and believe that the report will go a long way in enhancing the practice of journalism and in encouraging adherence to media ethics by practitioners.

As a newspaper we voluntarily participated in the process out of recognition of its potential to lay the basis for necessary and ongoing introspection by both the Sunday Times and the South African media in general.

It is important to note that many of the weaknesses and lapses in our systems pointed out in the panel’s report were already acknowledged and addressed during Bongani Siqoko’s tenure as editor.

The series of stories in question happened between 2011 and 2016.