South Africa

Eight arrested in Welkom after being found with liquor worth R2m

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
21 January 2021 - 06:51
Police in Welkom have arrested eight people who were found unpacking liquor from a bakkie, in contravention of lockdown regulations prohibiting the transportation and sale of liquor.
Police in Welkom have arrested eight people who were found unpacking liquor from a bakkie, in contravention of lockdown regulations prohibiting the transportation and sale of liquor.
Image: SAPS

Eight people were arrested by police in Welkom on Wednesday for transportation of liquor, selling or dispensing of liquor and selling liquor in unregistered premises.

Charges under Disaster Management Act adjusted alert level 3 were also added which included transportation and selling liquor during lockdown.

Two members of the Welkom SAPS K9 Unit were conducting patrol duties in Riebeeckstad when they noticed a suspicious white Isuzu bakkie with tinted black windows.

They followed the bakkie to a house in the area where they found eight males unpacking liquor from the vehicle.

Police confiscated counterfeit liquor and cigarettes valued at about R2m.

The suspects will appear at the Welkom magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

KZN woman arrested after teaching for 10 years 'with fake matric and diploma'

Thembisile Phungula taught for 10 years before it was discovered that she had allegedly presented a fake matric certificate and teaching diploma to ...
News
16 hours ago

Police arrest suspected rhino horn dealer in Gauteng

The Hawks arrested a 36-year-old man in Gauteng at the weekend for being a suspected rhino horn dealer.
News
1 day ago

Things get lit as Fita slams probe into multibillion-rand illicit tobacco trade

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) says an investigation into the illicit sale of tobacco in SA by Tax Justice SA (TJSA) is ...
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa
  3. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News
  4. Restaurants lay bare their realities in SAB's fight against booze ban South Africa
  5. How the illegal second-hand car business operates in the Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X