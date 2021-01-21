Eight arrested in Welkom after being found with liquor worth R2m

Eight people were arrested by police in Welkom on Wednesday for transportation of liquor, selling or dispensing of liquor and selling liquor in unregistered premises.

Charges under Disaster Management Act adjusted alert level 3 were also added which included transportation and selling liquor during lockdown.

Two members of the Welkom SAPS K9 Unit were conducting patrol duties in Riebeeckstad when they noticed a suspicious white Isuzu bakkie with tinted black windows.

They followed the bakkie to a house in the area where they found eight males unpacking liquor from the vehicle.

Police confiscated counterfeit liquor and cigarettes valued at about R2m.

The suspects will appear at the Welkom magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE