South Africa

Pilot, four health workers dead as Netcare helicopter crashes in KZN

21 January 2021 - 16:20 By TimesLIVE
A Netcare 911 medical helicopter crashed near Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, claiming the lives of all five people on board.
Image: Twitter / via @Abramjee

A helicopter pilot and four health-care workers died when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Netcare 911 MD Craig Grindell said in a statement that a medical helicopter crashed near Bergville, claiming the lives of all on board.

Details were not yet known.

“We are profoundly saddened, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of our colleagues aboard Netcare 1 air ambulance, which was carrying a pilot and four health-care personnel when it crashed near Bergville.

“We are shocked beyond words at the tragic loss of these health-care heroes. The details surrounding the crash are not yet clear. We will, however, issue a further statement once more information becomes available and the next of kin of those aboard have been notified,” said Grindell.

Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland said: “The whole of Netcare falls silent as we bow our heads in tribute, respect, love and memory of our fallen colleagues and front-line heroes who have died in the line of duty.”

“There are no words adequate to describe our sense of profound loss and grief at this terrible time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

TimesLIVE

