Private hospital group opens temporary units for Covid surge

Private hospital group Netcare has opened temporary facilities in three provinces to manage increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients.

On Thursday the group said it has “under 3,000" Covid-19 positive patients in its hospitals countrywide.

To cope with demand, Netcare has in the past fortnight opened three “clinical decision units” to augment capacity in Limpopo, the North West and Gauteng for coronavirus emergency patients.

These can accommodate an additional 116 patients, said CEO Richard Friedland. A further 15 of these units have been established within its hospitals in Gauteng, where existing general wards have been converted. This comprises 214 beds.

The new temporary units were erected at Montana Hospital in Pretoria, Ferncrest Hospital in Rustenburg and Pholoso Hospital in Polokwane.