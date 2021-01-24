Eastern Cape student’s simplified study guide a boon for maths pupils

“I could observe a few things, like the struggles they had in mathematics,” he said. “They lacked the basics.

“I would get to class and teach them and see the way they reacted to my lessons. They could understand mathematics after my lessons.

“I then decided to try to be in a position where I could teach learners without being face-to-face with them.

“That is where the study guide idea came from. It would allow me to teach a learner who is in Johannesburg even though I am not there.”

The 300-page guide covers maths paper 2, material for grade 11 and 12 pupils. It includes statistics, analytical geometry, trigonometry and Euclidean geometry.

“It is quite extensive because it has almost everything. It is hard for a learner to go through that study guide and remain the same,” Nqayiya said.

“We are going to evaluate it at the end of the year. The students who have already ordered it will update me on their progress. It is going to be a sort of a family thing. I am expecting exceptional results.”

It took him four years to complete the self-published guide.

“I was trying to perfect the content. The layout introduces the necessary basic concepts and develops into advanced work,” he said.

“The aim is to see learners excelling and becoming what they never thought they would be in mathematics.