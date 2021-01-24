Business

NEWS

Educational technology booms in SA

Schools shutdown hastens shift to online learning — for some

24 January 2021 - 00:05 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

The explosion in online teaching during the pandemic has made educational technology one of the big winners in the venture capital industry, with SA’s delay of school opening ensuring that the momentum will continue this year.

More significantly, it has opened a path to the future of education in the country, once the government lives up to its own promises in this regard...

