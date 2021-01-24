NEWS
Educational technology booms in SA
Schools shutdown hastens shift to online learning — for some
24 January 2021 - 00:05
The explosion in online teaching during the pandemic has made educational technology one of the big winners in the venture capital industry, with SA’s delay of school opening ensuring that the momentum will continue this year.
More significantly, it has opened a path to the future of education in the country, once the government lives up to its own promises in this regard...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.