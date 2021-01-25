Maskless in Mpuma: I'm guilty and I'm sorry, says premier Mtsweni-Tsipane

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has apologised for not wearing a mask at Jackson Mthembu's funeral at the weekend.

Mtsweni-Tsipane was heavily criticised — including by Zizi Kodwa, who said on Monday that she had insulted Mthembu's legacy. Now she has admitted that she was wrong and said she had paid an admission of guilt fine.

“I have noted social media and media reports revealing moments where I was walking around without a mask. I have since reflected deeply on this momentarily lapse, which I regret profusely. I should have known better as a public figure, and more so attending a Covid-19 funeral.