Mpumalanga premier apologises for mask snafu at Jackson Mthembu funeral

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane says she was only without a face mask for a brief period on Sunday, at the funeral of late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

The premier's office said it noted the images circulating on social media, depicting her without a mask as prescribed by the state of disaster regulation aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19.

This was a temporary glitch that was swiftly resolved, the office said.

“Upon arrival at the cemetery and disembarking from her vehicle, the premier’s mask was somehow damaged and she was oblivious of that when it fell. She thought it was intact as it was the case throughout.