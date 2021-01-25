South Africa

SA records just 4,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

25 January 2021 - 21:57 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded its lowest number of new cases since December 8, with 4,551 new infections in the past 24 hours.
SA recorded its lowest number of new cases since December 8, with 4,551 new infections in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

SA recorded its fewest new Covid-19 cases since December 8, with 4,551 new infections in the past 24 hours.

This was from 26,113 tests, at a positivity rate of 17.4%. There have now been 1,417,537 total confirmed Covid-19 cases across the country.

The last time SA recorded fewer than 5,000 cases in a single day was on December 8, when 4,011 cases were recorded.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday night that there were also 243 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. This means 41,117 deaths have now been recorded.

Of the new deaths, 65 were in the Eastern Cape, 60 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 57 in the Western Cape, 33 in Gauteng, 18 were in the Free State and five each in Mpumalanga and Northern Cape.

Mkhize said 1,241,421 recoveries had been recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 87.6%.

Also on Monday, SA passed another Covid-19 milestone, with more than eight million tests having now been done.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Third matric marker in Gauteng succumbs to Covid-19

A third matric exam marker in Gauteng has died from Covid-19.
News
13 hours ago

Moderna plans trial of altered Covid vaccine booster to address SA variant

Moderna said on Monday it plans to start clinical trials of an altered booster version of its Covid-19 vaccine aimed at the South African variant ...
News
5 hours ago

Gauteng needs millions of vaccine doses to achieve herd immunity

Medical teams caring for the sickest Covid-19 patients who require ventilation will be the first to receive a vaccine dose come February 1.
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m South Africa
  3. Heartbreak of the ice-cream sellers whose only customers are the bereaved South Africa
  4. Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud South Africa
  5. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X