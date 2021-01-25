SA records just 4,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
SA recorded its fewest new Covid-19 cases since December 8, with 4,551 new infections in the past 24 hours.
This was from 26,113 tests, at a positivity rate of 17.4%. There have now been 1,417,537 total confirmed Covid-19 cases across the country.
The last time SA recorded fewer than 5,000 cases in a single day was on December 8, when 4,011 cases were recorded.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday night that there were also 243 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. This means 41,117 deaths have now been recorded.
Of the new deaths, 65 were in the Eastern Cape, 60 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 57 in the Western Cape, 33 in Gauteng, 18 were in the Free State and five each in Mpumalanga and Northern Cape.
Mkhize said 1,241,421 recoveries had been recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 87.6%.
Also on Monday, SA passed another Covid-19 milestone, with more than eight million tests having now been done.
TimesLIVE