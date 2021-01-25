South Africa

Third matric marker in Gauteng succumbs to Covid-19

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
25 January 2021 - 08:52
A matric marker in Gauteng succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Sunday morning. Stock photo
A third matric exam marker in Gauteng has died from Covid-19.

The provincial education department said the 56-year-old tourism senior marker, who was working at the Florida High School marking centre, succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Sunday morning after being released from her duties on January 12.

“Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the marker who this morning lost her battle against Covid-19,” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Sunday.

The department said the late marker had displayed Covid-19 symptoms two weeks ago, and was released from the centre so she could receive medical attention.

A week ago, Sunday Times Daily reported seven markers had succumbed to Covid-19. Three of those who died were from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Gauteng, one from Limpopo and one from a department of basic education marking centre.

TimesLIVE

