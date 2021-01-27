South Africa

SABC board wants more time after ministers weigh in on retrenchments

27 January 2021 - 17:11
The ministers of communications and digital technologies and of labour and employment have met with the SABC board, management and unions in an effort to reach an amicable resolution to the deadlock over retrenchments at the public broadcaster. File photo.
Image: Tyrone Arthur

The SABC board has asked for time to look at proposals made by ministers Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Thulas Nxesi to try to resolve the ongoing industrial relations impasse at the broadcaster.

At the weekend and on Tuesday, communications minister Ndabeni-Abrahams and employment and labour minister Nxesi held respective meetings with the SABC board, management and unions in an effort to reach an amicable resolution to the deadlock over retrenchments at the SABC.

In a statement, the ministers said they made a number of proposals to both parties to consider and explore, and the SABC board has requested time to look at the proposals in their next board meeting, on Friday.

The ministers say that during the meetings they emphasised that it was in the interests of the affected employees, and the nation at large, that the parties find a win-win solution.

“We were encouraged by the attitude and the spirit of the meetings with the SABC board and its executive management, and earlier with the unions. We have noted signs of progress and goodwill among the parties at the negotiating table,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.   

The Communications Workers' Union’s Aubrey Tshabalala said the parties have been given time to reflect on issues that were discussed.

“The ministers emphasised that it should be a give-and-take situation and what we stand firm against is the SABC’s turnaround strategy because we believe it needs to be relooked at,” he said.

TimesLIVE

