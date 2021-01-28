South Africa

Case against man accused of matric maths exam leak postponed

28 January 2021 - 05:46
The suspect works at a Johannesburg-based company that the basic education department contracted to print the 2020 matric exam papers.
Image: 123RF/Julija Sapic

The case against a man arrested in connection with the leaking of matric exams has been postponed for further investigation.

Themba Daniel Shikwambana appeared at court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old works at a Johannesburg-based company that the basic education department contracted to print the 2020 matric exam papers.

The mathematics paper two exam was widely circulated in some provinces just before the paper was due to be written.

Shikwambana was arrested last year after an investigation into the leaking of the question paper. Shikwambana was released on bail in December 2020.

While it was originally announced that the exam — and the physical science paper two, which was also leaked — would be rewritten, this decision was set aside by the Pretoria high court late last year.

TimesLIVE

