South Africa

End of an era: SA reminisces about Musica as popular chain closes down

29 January 2021 - 10:10
Musica has closed 19 stores since the start of its 2021 financial year.
Image: Arena File photo

Mzansi has reacted with sadness to the news that Musica will be shutting its doors after several years of decline.

On Thursday, TimesLIVE reported that the Clicks Group said it had decided to close Musica due to the shift to digital consumption of music, movies and games, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Musica has been operating in a declining market for several years owing to the structural shift globally to the digital consumption of music, movies and games from the traditional physical format,” said Clicks Group.

“The inevitable demise of the brand has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the rapid decline in foot traffic in destination malls where Musica stores are typically located.”

Musica has closed 19 stores since the start of the 2021 financial year and is now trading from 59 outlets. The remaining stores will be closed as leases expire over the next four months.

On social media, many users shared their memories of the outlet that has been operating for 29 years. Other said they were not shocked about the closure because “the writing has been on the wall”. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

