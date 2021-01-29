End of an era: SA reminisces about Musica as popular chain closes down

Mzansi has reacted with sadness to the news that Musica will be shutting its doors after several years of decline.

On Thursday, TimesLIVE reported that the Clicks Group said it had decided to close Musica due to the shift to digital consumption of music, movies and games, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Musica has been operating in a declining market for several years owing to the structural shift globally to the digital consumption of music, movies and games from the traditional physical format,” said Clicks Group.

“The inevitable demise of the brand has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the rapid decline in foot traffic in destination malls where Musica stores are typically located.”