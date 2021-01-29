South Africa

North West mayor accused of sharing nudes of his ‘old flame’

‘He did it to spite me for ending fling’

29 January 2021 - 11:11 By Lindile Sifile
Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou.
Image: FACEBOOK

The mayor of a North West municipality who has been accused of harassment is set to face off with his accuser in court today to overturn an interim protection order granted against him.

Rustenburg mayor Mpho Khunou’s lawyers will today seek to overturn the order in the Tlhabane magistrate’s court that was obtained by his former colleague Sinah Makgatlha, 35, who further claimed they were in a romantic relationship, but he has denied this.

Makgatlha has also accused Khunou of allegedly distributing her nudes and private messages between the two of them to a third party, who then circulated them to at least seven ANC WhatsApp groups.

