Man found hanging from high voltage cables in Germiston

A middle-aged man was found hanging upside down from high voltage electrical power lines on the railway line in Rondebult in Germiston on Friday morning, Ekurhuleni emergency services said.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said the fire and rescue team from Wadeville responded to the scene just before 10am.

Ntladi said the body of the man was found hanging on an 8.5m high switch structure above the railway line.

He said a team of seven rescuers successfully recovered the body.

“The power supply had to be isolated first for safety reasons before the recovery could commence.

“It is alleged that the deceased was tampering with the live 3,000 volt power lines that ended with fatal electrocution to the deceased.”

