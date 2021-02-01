South Africa

Eastern Cape man transforms illegal dumping site into beautiful garden

01 February 2021 - 12:48 By Roslyn Baatjies-Klaasen
Claude Rademeyer is beautifying the open space opposite the Gelvandale courts in Port Elizabeth.
Claude Rademeyer is beautifying the open space opposite the Gelvandale courts in Port Elizabeth.
Image: WERNER HILLS

“Everyone needs to have pride in their residential area and protect one another from illnesses and germs that the filth might cause.”

Those are the words of Claude Rademeyer, 40, who decided to roll up his sleeves and clean the land adjacent to the Gelvandale law courts in Port Elizabeth, which was being used as an illegal dumping site.

The resident of Reginald Street, Helenvale, decided he'd had enough of the eyesore and beautified the site.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

READ MORE:

Take your pick of Jozi's urban veggie gardens on this novel bike tour

The Organic Experience will make you rethink the notion that downtown Johannesburg is a cold concrete jungle
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Young carpenter turns dumped wood into curios

A young man in Port Elizabeth is making a living by carving curios from the wooden planks of discarded pallets
News
7 months ago

Shackdwellers' vegetable co-op funds new toilets, masks and sanitisers

Two communal vegetable gardens have made a big difference to life in the Khenana informal settlement in Durban, where residents have used the money ...
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  2. Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m South Africa
  3. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  4. Sarongs see off stun grenades as Capetonians defy beach ban South Africa
  5. 'We have a lot of ammunition' - Arthur Fraser gets ready to fight back at ... News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X