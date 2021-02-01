Eastern Cape man transforms illegal dumping site into beautiful garden

“Everyone needs to have pride in their residential area and protect one another from illnesses and germs that the filth might cause.”

Those are the words of Claude Rademeyer, 40, who decided to roll up his sleeves and clean the land adjacent to the Gelvandale law courts in Port Elizabeth, which was being used as an illegal dumping site.

The resident of Reginald Street, Helenvale, decided he'd had enough of the eyesore and beautified the site.

