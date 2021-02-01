South Africa

LISTEN | Vaccines arrive in SA - what now?

01 February 2021 - 14:25 By Paige Muller
With the vaccine finally arriving on our shores, many South Africans are wondering what happens next.
Image: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

The first shipment of one million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is en route to SA and due to arrive in Johannesburg on Monday.

The vaccine shipment from the Serum Institute in India (SII) left the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Sunday bound for OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Deputy director-general at the national department of health, Dr Anban Pillay, explains what protocols and procedures will be followed before it is administered to health workers. 

Here is what he had to say: 

