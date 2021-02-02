South Africa

Police union chair fired for beating fellow officer, public disturbance

02 February 2021 - 18:07
Police union boss Mpho Kwinika has been fired from the police service for being abusive towards fellow officers and assaulting one of them. He was arrested on multiple charges, among them public disturbance, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.
Image: Twitter/Bafana Nzimande‏

SA Police Union (Sapu) chair Mpho Kwinika has been given the boot from the police service.

SAPS announced on Tuesday that Kwinika had been fired after a disciplinary hearing that found him guilty of serious misconduct. He was accused of, among other things, beating a fellow police officer.

“Mr Kwinika faced disciplinary action relating to an incident which occurred in March 2019 when police officers, responding to a complaint of public disturbance, found him with his friends outside a block of flats in Pretoria,” said Brig Vish Naidoo.

“Kwinika was allegedly abusive towards the police officers and assaulted one of them. He was subsequently arrested on multiple charges, among which were public disturbance, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.”

A departmental investigation led to a departmental trial where an external presiding officer oversaw the proceedings. This was completed in December 2020 and it was there that he was found guilty.

“Yesterday, February 1, the sanction of 'dismissal with immediate effect' was handed down on Kwinika,” said Naidoo.

“The national commissioner of police, Gen Khehla John Sitole, has welcomed the sanction, emphasising that police management will ensure that all members within the ranks of the SAPS conform to its code of conduct.”

TimesLIVE

