‘It’s fake news’: Mpumalanga premier says family not awarded vaccine tender

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane dismissed claims on Tuesday that a family member owned a company awarded a tender to distribute Covid-19 vaccines as “fake news”.

Mtsweni-Tsipane condemned the claims circulated on social media as an attempt to tarnish her image.

Posts shared on social media claimed a company registered on January 29, Jova Vaccines Supply, was owned by Mtsweni-Tsipane’s daughter.

It was further alleged the company was given a vaccine distribution tender worth R200m.