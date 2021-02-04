Survey will tell department how health workers feel about Covid-19 vaccines
The national health department is conducting a survey among health-care workers to gauge how they feel about the Covid-19 vaccine.
The department, which has partnered with Unicef, put out a notice on social media platforms earlier this week, urging health-care workers to participate in the survey.
“With the upcoming rollout of the vaccine programme, the survey will help us understand what health-care workers think and feel about the vaccine. It is an opportunity to address questions and concerns,” the department said.
Among the questions asked in the survey are how much would health-care workers trust the new Covid-19 vaccine and whether they would actually take the vaccine.
Another question was whether health-care workers think their colleagues will or won't take the vaccine.
The survey will last for seven days and the department is hoping for a quick uptake from the work force.
According to a TimesLIVE report on Wednesday, the department's electronic vaccine data system self-registration portal is up and running with more than 34,000 health-care workers already registering for the vaccine.
A worker, who is based at a Durban state facility and asked not to be named, said she and many of her colleagues had registered for the vaccine.
“Most of us are going to take it as we work directly with Covid-19 patients. We can't afford our families being infected,” she said.
TimesLIVE