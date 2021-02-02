More than 163,000 KZN health workers eligible for Covid-19 vaccine, says premier Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal is set to receive its first Covid-19 vaccines on February 14 for a massive rollout programme in which 163,256 health personnel will be eligible for inoculation.

On Tuesday, premier Sihle Zikalala said the focus will be on the management, distribution and dispensing of the vaccine.

“Key to the success of this plan is co-operation between the public and private sector, as well as non-governmental, community and faith-based organisations,” he said.

“The province has established a vaccine co-ordinating committee which includes private hospitals, traditional leaders, eThekwini municipality, the Health Systems Trust, organised labour, NGOs, the academic sector, National Health Laboratory Service, civil society and the SA Military Health Services, among others.”

Zikalala said all districts across the province had finalised their vaccination distribution plans.