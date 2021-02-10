South Africa

Ex-EP Rugby Union members arrested for alleged fraud, money laundering

10 February 2021 - 11:11 By Kathryn Kimberely
Three former EP Rugby Union members have been arrested in connection with fraud and money laundering. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Three senior former EP Rugby Union (EPRU) members are among five suspects arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly attempting to defraud the provincial union.

They face charges of fraud and money laundering. The men and a woman are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

It is alleged the accused operated as a syndicate to defraud the EPRU and the National Lotteries Board by falsifying invoices.

HeraldLIVE

