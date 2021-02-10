Former KZN municipal worker arrested for allegedly defrauding state of almost R500k

A former employee of the Ndwedwe municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal was arrested and charged by the Hawks for alleged fraud amounting to almost R500,000.

Members of the Hawks from the Durban serious commercial crime unit arrested Nkosingizwile Gama, 36, on Monday last week.

Gama was previously employed as a payroll administrator at Ndwedwe municipality.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said between 2015 and 2016, Gama allegedly created "ghost employees" and used fictitious names to defraud the municipality.

“As a result, Ndwedwe municipality suffered prejudice of R488,142.60. During the certification of salary payments, his supervisor noticed suspicious payments and a case of fraud was reported at Ndwedwe police station. The case docket was allocated to Hawks members for thorough investigation.”

Gama appeared in the Durban magistrate's court last week and was released on R5,000 bail.

He is expected back in court on March 31.

