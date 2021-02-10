Rain bonanza boosts Vaal system and water supply to 4 provinces

The Integrated Vaal River System looks set to hit the 100% mark as heavy downpours continue to fall throughout the country, with major dams within the Vaal system rapidly rising to full capacity.

The biggest of the systems in the country with 14 dams, the Vaal system now hovers just a few shades below the 90% mark, at 89.4%, the water department said on Wednesday.

Last week, the system stood at 82%, while at the same time last year it was at 65%.

Leading industries and energy producers in Gauteng, including Eskom and Sasol, are heavily dependent on the vital system for their water supply. The Free State, the North West and Mpumalanga are also supplied by the system.

“The good fortunes brought by the persistent heavy showers have impacted positively on the Vaal Dam, which is one of the critical dams in the system,” said the water department.

For the first time in years, the dam is at more than 100% capacity as it stands at 101.5%. “This shows a profound leap upwards from 79.8% last week.”

During the comparative period last year, the dam was at 56.9%.