Relax! The Vaal Dam and others won’t collapse due to heavy rains, says water department

While many celebrate the Vaal Dam reaching 100% capacity on Monday, the department of water and sanitation has moved to reassure people the dam will not collapse under the additional pressure.

Wally Ramokopa, director in the dam safety unit of the department, said the likelihood of dams collapsing from the ongoing rainfalls is unlikely as their infrastructure is built to withstand heavy rains and flooding.

“There is no need for people to be alarmed about possible water infrastructure collapse,” he said of more than 5,000 registered dams in the country.

Parts of SA have been hit by heavy rains due to the effects of Cyclone Eloise.

The department said the downpours are expected to continue until mid-February.

It said it has received two reports of potential damage to water infrastructure. These are from the Pioneer Dam in the Kruger National Park and a barrage in Phalaborwa where a radial gate failed after being opened to release floods after the cyclone.