KZN education department cleared of wrongdoing in school water tank procurement

A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into the procurement of water tanks for schools has found no wrongdoing on the part of the KwaZulu-Natal education department.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Wednesday welcomed the findings in the interim report.

The investigation resulted from social media posts alleging that the department of education procured water tanks at unreasonable, exorbitant and inflated prices.

The 5,000l tanks, which cost as little as R3,900 direct from the manufacturer, were rolled out to schools with no running water so children could wash their hands when they returned to class last year.

In June the provincial education department confirmed it was paying R28,000 for the purchase, delivery and installation, with a stand, of the tanks - earning derision on social media among commentators who pointed out that the same item cost as little as R4,899 from a wholesaler.