Eastern Cape schools scramble for water and books as state goes silent

Fears over a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been realised, despite the department backtracking on an earlier announcement that schools would be expected to procure their own PPE in the first term.

Some representatives DispatchLIVE spoke to on Wednesday said their schools not only had to pay for their own PPE, but for water as well. They said they had done all they could to ensure a safe learning and teaching environment on Monday. But they questioned whether it was enough.

