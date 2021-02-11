South Africa

Eastern Cape schools scramble for water and books as state goes silent

No help from education department as new academic year looms

11 February 2021 - 11:24 By Gugu Phandle
Education MEC Fundile Gade is expected to address parliament's standing committee on the Eastern Cape's state of readiness on Thursday. File photo.
Education MEC Fundile Gade is expected to address parliament's standing committee on the Eastern Cape's state of readiness on Thursday. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Eastern Cape schools are going to extreme lengths to be ready for the reopening of schools on Monday because they have received little to no assistance from the provincial education department.

Fears over a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) have been realised, despite the department backtracking on an earlier announcement that schools would be expected to procure their own PPE in the first term.

Some representatives DispatchLIVE spoke to on Wednesday said their schools not only had to pay for their own PPE, but for water as well. They said they had done all they could to ensure a safe learning and teaching environment on Monday. But they questioned whether it was enough.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

READ MORE:

Failing councils must face consequences, Ramaphosa tells Mabuyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on premier Oscar Mabuyane to ensure there is consequence management for failing councils in the Eastern Cape.
Politics
1 day ago

KZN education department cleared of wrongdoing in school water tank procurement

A SIU investigation into the procurement of water tanks for schools has found no wrongdoing on the part of the KwaZulu-Natal education department.
News
22 hours ago

Some schools may not be ready to reopen safely, says DA

With only one week to go before public schools reopen for the 2021 academic year, the DA is not convinced all schools in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal the ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa
  2. 'Please don’t steal the water & tell us it never rained' - 7 reactions to the ... South Africa
  3. IN PICTURES | Local residents celebrate as Vaal Dam fills to the brim South Africa
  4. Second IT exec arrested for R130m Cell C fraud South Africa
  5. Lockdown protester locked up after 'shouting and swearing' in court South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X