Embattled KZN tourism authorities hinging hopes on Easter

As travel-starved South Africans look for brief breaks, tourism authorities on KwaZulu-Natal's north coast have their fingers crossed for a bumper Easter holiday season — despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cheryl Peters, acting CEO of iLembe Enterprise, said that while the “past year has not been an easy one”, holiday establishments have been receiving enquiries ahead of the Easter holiday in April.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal is on a drive to push for tourists to return to popular destinations, including the north and south coast.

“We are confident that we will see visitors return to the north coast again this Easter.

“The past year has not been an easy one, with many tourists having to cut short their December holidays due to the second wave of the coronavirus. Many are in desperate need of some time away from it all. We have been receiving a lot of enquiries.”

North coast towns like Ballito and Umdloti have, over the years gained traction as popular holiday destinations.