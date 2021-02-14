ANC NEC's busy weekend of decisions — and it spells bad news for Magashule

But most crucially, the ANC NEC has resolved to adopt newly drafted guidelines calling for those facing criminal charges before courts of law to immediately step aside, which spells bad news for secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is scheduled to appear in the Bloemfontein high court on 21 corruption charges on Friday.

This was announced in Ramaphosa's closing remarks at the NEC meeting on Sunday night.

Magashule is out on bail of R200,000 after he was charged with corruption for his alleged criminal conduct in the awarding of a multi-million-rand tender to eradicate asbestos roofing in townships surrounding Bloemfontein during his time as Free State premier.

Since then, there have been mounting calls for Magashule to step aside — but he has refused to do, saying only ANC branches that elected him had the authority to make that call. He said the ANC's step aside resolution would not pass legal muster because he had not been found guilty of any crime.

But the new guidelines on the step aside issue — developed by party veterans such as Motlanthe, Matthews Phosa and current treasurer-general Paul Mashatile — will make life difficult for Magashule and other prominent ANC figures facing criminal charges. These regulations make clear that such people have to step aside from their positions to protect the integrity of the party.

However, before the guidelines could be implemented they would have to be refined in consultation with provinces and the party’s national working committee.

The ANC NEC this weekend decided that the processes preceding the implementation of the guidelines must be completed within the next 30 days.