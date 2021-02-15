South Africa

IN PICTURES | Back to school 2021

15 February 2021 - 10:35 By TimesLIVE
It was all systems go on Monday at Tolamo Primary School in Letlhakaneng in the North West, although some kids did not want to be left at school and tried to 'escape' back to their parents.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

First-day jitters are always a part of schooling, and it was no different on Monday as the 2021 school year started in SA.

The calm before the school bell rings at Tolamo Primary School in the North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Temperature screening at Letlhakaneng's Tolamo Primary School in the North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
'Oh no, I can't do this!' First-day jitters at Tolamo Primary School in the North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
This little guy is going to be a sprinter! First-day jitters at Tolamo Primary School in Letlhakaneng.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
Parents wave goodbye to their kids outside Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
A teacher conducts temperature screening at Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Pupils line up to be screened at Blomvlei Primary in Hanover Park, Cape Town, on the first day of school on Monday February 15.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Blomvlei Primary in Hanover Park welcomed pupils back to class on Monday after a two-week delay in the school calendar due to Covid-19.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Pupils stand on the field at the Blomvlei Primary in Hanover Park.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Blomvlei Primary School pupils stand in lines awaiting further instructions.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Assembly time at Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
A child holds on to mommy before schooling begins at Blomvlei Primary in Hanover Park.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Spiderman features on a school bag at Blomvlei Primary in Hanover Park as pupils were welcomed back into classrooms.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Pupils say a prayer before learning resumes for the 2021 school year at Blomvlei Primary School in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

