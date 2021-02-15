Umalusi gives green light for release of matric exam results

Exams quality assurer Umalusi has given the green light for the release of the 2020 matric results.

The chairperson of Umalusi's council, Prof John Volmink, said they were satisfied that based on available evidence, there was no systemic irregularity reported which might have compromised the overall credibility and integrity of the November exams administered by the department of basic education (DBE).

He said before Umalusi gives approval, it has to be satisfied there were no systemic irregularities, which he described as “malpractices that compromise the exams on a large scale”.

Volmink revealed that besides those implicated in the leakages of the maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2, 893 candidates in four provinces were implicated in group copying.

“The department is required to block the results of candidates implicated in general irregularities, including the candidates involved in group copying pending the outcome of further DBE investigations and Umalusi verification.”