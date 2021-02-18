Fewer farm attacks, but more murders on SA's farms in 2020

In July 2020, Zakiyya Ahmedjan Ismail was brutally murdered during a home invasion on her farm in Weenen, KwaZulu-Natal.

Her throat was slit in front of her two young children. She was pregnant at the time.

She was one of 63 people murdered on SA’s farms in 2020, according to AfriForum, which on Wednesday released its farm attack and farm murder statistics for 2020.

The group said the past year saw an increase in farm murders, but farm attacks had decreased.

“AfriForum’s research reports 63 farm murders in 2020, as opposed to 45 farm murders in 2019,” said Andrea Muller, a researcher at AfriForum.

The report revealed that 382 farm attacks occurred in 2020, compared to 511 in 2019.

KwaZulu-Natal reported the highest number of farm murders in 2020, with 15 murders. Gauteng was next with 14 farm murders.