WATCH | 'Saying sorry is a small gesture but it's sincere': Tshegofatso Pule’s killer in letter to family

The man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the murder of heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, has apologised to her family in a handwritten letter.

Muzikayise Malephane said he could not find the “right words [to] convey how deeply remorseful I am for killing Tshegofatso Pule”.

“Somehow saying I’m sorry for robbing her of her life and family seems to be [a] small gesture.”

Malephane wrote that he keeps getting flashbacks of the fateful night he took Pule’s life and has been questioning his action.

“Why didn’t I just drive away or call for any help or even go to the police?