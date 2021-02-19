South Africa

WATCH | 'Saying sorry is a small gesture but it's sincere': Tshegofatso Pule’s killer in letter to family

19 February 2021 - 15:17

The man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the murder of heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, has apologised to her family in a handwritten letter.

Muzikayise Malephane said he could not find the “right words [to] convey how deeply remorseful I am for killing Tshegofatso Pule”.

“Somehow saying I’m sorry for robbing her of her life and family seems to be [a] small gesture.”

Malephane wrote that he keeps getting flashbacks of the fateful night he took Pule’s life and has been questioning his action.

“Why didn’t I just drive away or call for any help or even go to the police?

20-year prison sentence for murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, 28

Muzikayise Malephane, who says the father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child had offered him R70,000 to murder her, was on Friday jailed for 20 years.
News
3 hours ago

“I have let down a lot of people and I will do everything in my power to work from this regrettable doing and face the outcome of what transpired that night.

“I would like to extend my sincere apologies once again and will continue forward in doing what is best.”

We accept his apology, but at the end of the day he has to face consequences.
Pule family representative

Family spokesperson Tumisang Katake said it was not up to them to deny him an apology.

“We accept his apology, but at the end of the day he has to face consequences.”

The court sentenced Malephane to 20 years' imprisonment for murder and five years for obstructing justice, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition, to be served concurrently.

Malephane told the court in a statement that the father of Pule's unborn child had offered him R70,000 to murder her, as the married man did not want his wife to discover his cheating had led to his lover becoming pregnant.

In June last year, Pule's bloodstained body was discovered hanging from a tree in the Durban Deep area of Roodepoort, four days after she had last been seen.

Her unborn child was a daughter.

Gauteng police have since confirmed that Pule's 32-year-old lover was arrested at his home on Thursday evening.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said he is expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tshegofatso Pule trial: Self-confessed killer says her ex-lover paid him to murder her

Muzikayise Malephane pleaded guilty on Friday, telling the court he had been paid to murder Tshegofatso Pule so her lover's wife would not learn of ...
News
3 hours ago

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child is arrested

The alleged mastermind of Tshegofatso Pule's murder was arrested on Friday morning, the National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed.
News
2 hours ago

20-year prison sentence for murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, 28

Muzikayise Malephane, who says the father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child had offered him R70,000 to murder her, was on Friday jailed for 20 years.
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  3. Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again News
  4. 'Mayday' at 27,000ft but 117 passengers on Mango flight to Durban emerge ... South Africa
  5. Alan Winde to amend liquor act to curb Western Cape’s 'deadly relationship with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X