20-year prison sentence for murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, 28

Police said at the time that she had been found with a stab wound in her chest.

Her bloodstained body was discovered hanging from a tree in the Durban Deep area of Roodepoort, four days after she had last been seen.

Her unborn child was a daughter.

Malephane on Friday entered a guilty plea in the South Gauteng high court.

The court sentenced Malephane to 20 years' imprisonment for murder and five years for obstructing justice, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. The five-year sentence will be served concurrently.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE