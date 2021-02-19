South Africa

20-year prison sentence for murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule, 28

Additional five-year term for three other charges to be served concurrently with murder rap

19 February 2021 - 12:22
Muzikayise Malephane was jailed after confessing to the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.
Image: Deepa Keesa/TimesLIVE

Muzikayise Malephane, who says the father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child had offered him R70,000 to murder her, was on Friday jailed for 20 years.

Pule, a 28-year-old Johannesburg-based beauty products representative, was eight months pregnant when she was killed in June last year.

WATCH | 'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives' - brutally murdered Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest

Friends and family of brutally murdered Tshegofatso Pule said their final farewells to her on Thursday.
News
8 months ago

Police said at the time that she had been found with a stab wound in her chest.

Her bloodstained body was discovered hanging from a tree in the Durban Deep area of Roodepoort, four days after she had last been seen.

Her unborn child was a daughter.

Malephane on Friday entered a guilty plea in the South Gauteng high court.

The court sentenced Malephane to 20 years' imprisonment for murder and five years for obstructing justice, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. The five-year sentence will be served concurrently.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Tshegofatso Pule: Slain but keeping family together

A family WhatsApp group that Tshegofatso Pule set up eight months before she died has become her legacy.
News
5 days ago

Tshegofatso Pule trial: Self-confessed killer says her ex-lover paid him to murder her

Muzikayise Malephane pleaded guilty on Friday, telling the court he had been paid to murder Tshegofatso Pule so her lover's wife would not learn of ...
News
1 hour ago

Tshegofatso Pule: 'It was horrible,' says former morgue worker who saw body

A community member who saw the body of Tshegofatso Pule described it as “gruesome” and something that hurt him deeply as a father.
News
8 months ago

