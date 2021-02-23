South Africa

Eastern Cape taxi leaders to seek state intervention amid new killing spree

Three slain in drive-by shooting in Ngqamakhwe a week after fatal shooting in Butterworth

23 February 2021 - 10:55 By Mfundo Piliso
Eastern Cape taxi operators are determined to find solutions to the ongoing violence. File image.
Eastern Cape taxi operators are determined to find solutions to the ongoing violence. File image.
Image: MASI LOSI

The Eastern Cape taxi industry wants the government to intervene in a brewing storm after the brutal killing of three taxi owners at Ngqamakhwe taxi rank on Sunday.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE on Monday, SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial chair Lungiswa Mabhija said they were still reeling from a shooting incident in Butterworth last week that left one taxi driver dead.

She said the council would now seek to meet transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe to address the killings.

On Sunday, Somandla Mahlathi, Mzoxolo Magengelele and Makhosana Mabhongwana were shot dead as they sat inside a taxi at the Ngqamakhwe taxi rank.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

READ MORE:

Fikile Mbalula to scrap 63,000 taxis in three years as part of recapitalisation

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula wants to scrap 63,000 taxis in the next three years as part of a taxi recapitalisation programme.
Politics
5 days ago

Taxi associations 'a law unto themselves' and feed into deadly violence, report finds

Local taxi associations are allowed to run amok and do as they please.
News
1 week ago

Taxi driver who claimed that victim initiated sex gets life for rape

His victim was threatened with a broken bottle top, raped and pushed into a ditch while tied up.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  3. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  4. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News
  5. Zuma wants corruption trial 'struck off' as he again takes aim at the state South Africa

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X