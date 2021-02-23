WATCH | What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
23 February 2021 - 10:53
Many countries around the world have begun their vaccination programmes. But what is SA’s plan, and what does our rollout look like?
The government will source, distribute and oversee the rollout of the vaccine over a three-phase rollout plan which aims to achieve herd immunity by the end of 2021.
Watch the video for all you need to know about the rollout strategy.
