WATCH | What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
23 February 2021 - 10:53

Many countries around the world have begun their vaccination programmes. But what is SA’s plan, and what does our rollout look like?

The government will source, distribute and oversee the rollout of the vaccine over a three-phase rollout plan which aims to achieve herd immunity by the end of 2021.

Watch the video for all you need to know about the rollout strategy.

READ MORE:

For me, getting vaccinated is choosing life: nurse who got first Covid-19 jab

After seeing patients die of Covid in Khayelitsha District Hospital, Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi wondered if she would be next.
News
2 days ago

'It's not a setback at all': SA to press on with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

SA is pushing ahead with the planned rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, with experts not overly concerned about the results of a new study showing that ...
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | No room for Covid-19 complacency as third wave is ‘very likely’ on its way

On Friday, SA passed the 1,5 million mark of confirmed Covid-19 cases, highlighting the need to remain vigilant
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

