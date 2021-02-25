South Africa

SA aims to vaccinate 1.1 million people by the end of March

25 February 2021 - 17:16 By Wendell Roelf
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said so far more than 32,000 health workers had been given the J&J shot.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said so far more than 32,000 health workers had been given the J&J shot.
Image: Esa Alexander

SA aims to vaccinate around 1.1 million people against Covid-19 by the end of March as it ramps up its immunisation programme, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

Addressing parliament, Mkhize said authorities might have to inoculate more than their original target of 40 million people to reach herd immunity.

The country started rolling out Johnson & Johnson's (J&J's) vaccine last week in a research study targeting health-care workers. It hopes to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine soon.

Mkhize said so far more than 32,000 health workers had been given the J&J shot.

Previously, SA said it had secured 20 million doses from Pfizer and nine million from J&J.

But Mkhize said those numbers were just “opening negotiations” and final volumes were likely to be different. “Once it is finalised we will announce new numbers very soon,” he said.

R10bn for Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has allocated R10.3bn to fund a massive vaccination programme to shield the entire population against Covid-19 in the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Authorities had estimated that to ensure population herd immunity at least 40 million people needed to be vaccinated.

However, “as we go on with our discussions, it does appear we may have to do more than 40 million”, Mkhize told parliament.

Mkhize, a trained medical doctor, said on Tuesday that government advisers had grouped Covid-19 vaccines into three categories and those considered for “immediate use” were the J&J, Pfizer and Moderna shots.

A health ministry presentation on Thursday said “full licensing” through local medicines regulator Sahpra for J&J's vaccine could take “a couple of months”.

SA has recorded around 1.5 million Covid-19 cases and 49,500 deaths to date.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Pfizer-BioNTech testing booster of their Covid-19 vaccine in new trial

Pfizer executive says a third dose of their vaccine will create a similar or better response than the second dose, and could be the logical next step ...
News
4 hours ago

SA sells AstraZeneca doses to AU: it’s a win-win situation, says Zweli Mkhize

The million AstraZeneca doses procured by SA three weeks ago have been sold to the AU, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize told the National Assembly on ...
Politics
1 day ago

Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine effective, safe - FDA staff

Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff said in documents ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa
  2. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  3. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa
  4. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  5. 'Harvard, here I come': consistency & planning pay off for KZN's top matriculant South Africa

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X