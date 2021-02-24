R10bn for Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan

Mboweni on Wednesday detailed how the vaccine programme would now be directly financed by the National Treasury, with R6.5bn directly allocated to the national department of health “to procure and distribute vaccines”.

A further R100m would be channelled to the coffers of the SA Medical Research Council to fund vaccine research programmes.

R2.4bn would be allocated to the nine provincial health departments to allow them to administer the vaccines once procured and delivered by the national departments.

The government communications agency (GCIS) has also been given R50m “for an associated communications campaign,” aimed at educating the public about the benefits of a Covid-19 vaccine after the spread of misinformation on social media and other platforms.

Mboweni also indicated that the National Treasury stood ready to tap into the national contingency reserve and emergency reserve fund, which could see the vaccination programme costs shooting up to R19.3bn.

“Given uncertainty around final costs, an estimated R9bn could be drawn on from the contingency reserve and emergency allocations, bringing the total potential funding for the vaccination programme to about R19.3bn.”

Mboweni's budget also confirmed the extension of the R350 Covid social relief grant by another three month.

The temporary employment relief scheme, which provides financial support to laid off workers and those earning reduced pay under the administration of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, has also been extended by another three months.