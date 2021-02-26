Special Tribunal dismisses bid to challenge its jurisdiction in R40m Beitbridge border fence saga

The Special Tribunal has dismissed an application by two contractors allegedly involved in the R40m Beitbridge border fence project in Limpopo, challenging its jurisdiction to adjudicate on civil recovery proceedings in the matter.

According to the tribunal, the application was first instituted in 2020 when the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) approached it for an order setting aside and reviewing the contract entered into by the department of public works.

This was based on allegations that it was unlawful, irregular and inconsistent with procurement policies and procedures and section 217 of the constitution.

“When the matter first came to light, both Caledon and Proffeam CC entered into a settlement agreement with the SIU, committing themselves to pay whatever amount the Special Tribunal would order them to pay,” said tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho.

He said at the time of instituting the application, an amount of R21.8m had been paid to the companies.