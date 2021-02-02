Scopa slams fresh plans to repair Beitbridge border fence

Parliament's standing committee of public accounts (Scopa) has slammed plans by the department of public works and infrastructure to repair the shoddily built Beitbridge border fence.

During the sitting of Scopa on Tuesday morning, a number of MPs repeatedly criticised the plans, saying it would be wasteful expenditure to repair the fence which has been dubbed a “washing line” owing to its quality and ease at which it has been breached.

The Beitbridge project has been a thorn in the side of the department after it was revealed that it cost the government R40m to build, was not fit for purpose and proper procurement processes were not followed.

It was hastily built after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of borders as part of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, shortly after it was built, the fence was vandalised and proved to be easily breached by foreign nationals trying to gain access back to SA.