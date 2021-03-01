South Africa

Doom advert depicting black person not racist: Advertising Regulatory Board

01 March 2021 - 13:18
The Advertising Regulatory Board has found that an advertisement promoting Doom is not racist. Stock photo.
The Advertising Regulatory Board has found that an advertisement promoting Doom is not racist. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PIOTR ADAMOWICZ

The Directorate of the Advertising Regulatory Board has ruled that an advertisement, in which a black person is seen using the insecticide Doom, is not racist.

The ruling comes after Christian Henn lodged a complaint with the directorate against a television commercial promoting Doom, a Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd product.

The complaint referred to a television advertisement on SABC2 for Doom, in which the person in the advertisement is seen watching television while eating a pizza. Upon noticing a fly, he reaches for the Doom can and sprays the fly, killing it.

Henn stated that the company was promoting Doom as a safe product to use while eating and queried why the advertiser had elected to use a black person in the advertisement.

“Why black people, because they are 'stupid' enough to use Doom on food?” Henn asked.

In its response, Tiger Brands Consumer Brands denied that the advertisement suggested that Doom could be sprayed on food.

Debonairs’ ‘free delivery’ promise lays it on too thick, says ad watchdog

"Free delivery" sounds simple, but by the time a panel of advertising experts had sliced up a pizza giant's offer, it concluded: "The reality seems ...
News
1 month ago

The company also said there could be no suggestion that the person spraying Doom in the advertisement was stupid.

The company said it had elected to use a black person in the advertisement as black people make up 80% of the South African population.

In reaching its decision, the directorate accepted the advertiser’s claim and justification that the use of a black person aligned with its intention to reach the broadest target market.

“Indeed, the casting of a black person in any role in any advertisement can never, on its own, amount to an offensive act of racism. This would apply to any race. There would need to be something more.

“The directorate is of the view that a reasonable consumer would not view the use of a black person in the advertisement as offensive.”

It found that there was nothing in the advertisement to indicate that the person using the Doom was spraying it on food.

The directorate, however, accepted the company's undertaking that it would include a disclaimer on the advertisement, stating: “Do not spray on food. Precautions should be taken not to expose food to the product.”

“The directorate is satisfied that the amendment of the advertisement to include the disclaimer addresses the complainant’s safety concerns. The advertiser’s voluntary undertaking to amend the advertisement is accepted.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LOL! Nandos has the streets in meltdown mode with cheeky Covid-19 vaccine chips ad

While many thought it was funny, others asked the fast food chain to reveal their "sauces".
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Slice of lime in your beer? That's all right, mate

A depiction of a man who in effect buckles to the pressure of his peers to fit in is disturbing, says the Advertising Regulatory Board - ordering a ...
News
1 month ago

Court says alcoholic fruit drink is really a beer

The SAB products affected by the order include Brutal Fruit Ruby Apple Spritzer and Brutal Fruit Strawberry Rouge Spritzer
Business
2 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen News
  2. Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts News
  3. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  4. Bathabile Dlamini's pension cash held to recoup VIP perk News
  5. Mbalula trumpets turning point as new boss aims to put Prasa back on track South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
X