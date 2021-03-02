WATCH | Remains of Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II arrive in KwaBhaca for funeral

The funeral service of Nkosi Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II is expected to start soon. His body arrived at his home, Elundzini Great Place in KwaBhaca, this morning.

His wife, suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, was one of the family members who received the casket covered in animal skins carrying his body.

The controversial royal passed away in an East London hospital last Sunday after complaining of stomach pain.

The 43-year-old was thrust into the headlines last year after details of a multimillion-rand personal protective equipment (PPE) tender allegedly issued to his company came to light. Diko died denying any wrongdoing.

His wife was suspended in relation to the PPE scandal. Their family friend, former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, lost his job over his alleged involvement in the allocation of the controversial tender.