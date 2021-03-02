‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband

She wrote about how he had always put her first.

“I had been speaking to you less than an hour before, I tried to call you and you did not pick up. It was very strange. Over the last seven years, I had become spoiled because never did a call of mine go unanswered, and in the rare event it did, you would surely call back in no time, lovingly and apologetically explaining to me why you had missed my call.

“I learnt this one was one of your love languages, making me feel secure in our love. You regarded me, us, as your priority. But that Sunday, I waited baby, and you didn’t call back. Soon I would hear what had happened and time stood still and had been standing still. Again, I sit here not knowing what to say to you,” she said.

“This is a strange world for me, a cruel world that doesn’t have you in it. A confusing world where I wake up in the morning and wait for a good morning greeting that never comes.

“During some of our darkest hours of our life, you would remind me time and time again that in order to get through something, you need to go through it. It is now my turn to be stronger than the pain.

“You were my best friend, the safest place, biggest cheerleader, and my honest critic. In my heart you will never die. Rest easy, my love,” Diko said.