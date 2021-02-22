PPE graft accused Thandisizwe Diko dies after being put on oxygen
Family urged to follow Covid-19 protocols at funeral of suspended presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband
22 February 2021 - 20:30
Thandisizwe Diko hailed from a royal family in the Eastern Cape but will be remembered for his alleged role in a dodgy Gauteng PPE deal that earned him a monstrous profit, costing his wife, Khusela, her job as presidency spokesperson.
The 43-year-old KwaBhaca chief, from the town formerly known as Mount Frere, died after a short illness on Sunday night, his family said in a statement, without disclosing the nature of his ailment. He fell sick after visiting a relative in East London. Diko phoned family to say he was feeling ill and later told them he had been placed on oxygen at Life Beacon Bay Hospital...
