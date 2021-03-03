Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to deregister 20,000 students

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa and higher education minister Blade Nzimande to withdraw the order that the University of SA (Unisa) should reduce its number of first-time students this year by 20,000.

Madonsela’s plea comes after Nzimande, last month ordered Unisa to reduce its intake of first-time students, saying it had over-enrolled by about 20,000 last year.

Madonsela said the move to deregister students could lead to disruptions by “angry students”.

“Please withdraw the order to Unisa to deregister 20,000 first-year students this year. As unemployment and poverty explode, we do not want angry young people seething over stolen dreams,” said Madonsela.

Madonsela’s ThuMa Foundation echoed her request, saying, “27 years into democracy, not enough universities have been built or allowed. Access to Unisa is important for social justice”.